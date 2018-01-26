Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has received appreciation from her ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for her exemplary portrayal of Rani Padmavati on screen. The duo had sent her a beautiful flower bouquet along with an appreciation note that said, "Excellent work! So very proud of you." Deepika shared the image of the bouquet along with the note on her Instagram account and captioned, “it was so lovely seeing both of you yesterday...Thank You for all the love & appreciation!"

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor also sent a small message along with the bouquet that said, “Excellent work! So very proud of you. ” The Bollywood diva felt so overwhelmed by their gesture that she shared an image of the bouquet along with the message on her Instagram profile and captioned, “it was so lovely seeing both of you yesterday…Thank You for all the love & appreciation! @neetu54 #RishiKapoor” Ranbir Kapoor has also watched the film much before his parents did but has not reacted to it yet.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone started dating each other while filming for Bachna Ae Haseeno. The ex couple was quite open about their relationship as Deepika often sported a tattoo of his initials on her nape. Their relationship could not last for long but the duo maintained a cordial relationship with each other. Even after the break up, the duo shared the screen space in films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat, earlier known as Padmavati, is expected to become one of the highest grossers of the year and emerge as a blockbuster.