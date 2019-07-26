Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone's recent Instagram photos in which the diva is seen dressed in a sexy pink attire has been breaking the Internet, have a look!

Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone never fails to impress us with her killer looks and classy style. The fashionista always knows how to dress to impress as whenever she shares a photo on social media, fans cannot stop gushing over her stylish dresses. This time, Deepika Padukone shared a breathtaking photo on her official Instagram account in which she is dressed in a pink attire from head to toe.

In the picture, we see Deepika Padukone in a pink lowers, white tee and pink denim jacket. The way she is making that sexy pose is killer and her silver earrings and the high ponytail is adding more glamour and style to the photo which has gone viral on social media.

Her photo is flooded with comments calling her stunning, gorgeous and stylish. The photo has been breaking the Internet ever since it was posted by Deepika Padukone on her official Instagram account on Friday.

Also, interestingly, we see that Deepika Padukone has taken inspiration from hubby Ranveer Singh as some time back, Ranveer had worn a similar look in pink when he was promoting his latest movie Gully Boy.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood who is also one of the biggest fashion icons. Deepika Padukone has a massive fan base on social media with more than 37 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

The diva, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial venture Chhapaak, which is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal who is an acid attack survivor.

The movie is slated to hit the silver screen on January 10, 2020. Deepika Padukone has also been roped in to play Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife in his upcoming movie 83 which is a biopic on former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. She is known for her breathtaking performances in movies like Cocktail, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, among many others.

