Deepika Padukone replaces Kangana Ranaut: In an interview Life in a metro, the director confirmed that Kangana Ranaut exited from Imali because of her tight schedule, whereas, Basu approached Deepika Padukone for Imali after Kangana walked out of the film.

Deepika Padukone replaces Kangana Ranaut: Life in a metro director Anurag Basu recently in an interview revealed that Kangana Ranaut has been exited from the film because of her date issue, and now after that Deepika Padukone has been approached for the film. Speaking to Basu, he stated, Kangana decided to start the shooting in November, but because of Kangana’s busy schedule, she couldn’t give time to IMALI.

Basu also added, that for Imali he has approached Deepika Padukone to come on board, but the actor is yet to give confirmation. Basu’s last directed film was Jagga Jassos co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, but the movie didn’t create its magic on the big screen . whereas, previously Kangana had worked under Basu direction in the film Life In A Metro.

Basu also talks about his reality show finale of a super dancer, which will be aired on June 23. Basu said the kid has an amazing talent and spark in them, and it’s his wish to watch more Indian talented dancers on this platform.

His super dance show has acquired massive popularity amount the viewers and celebs too because there is no melodrama it’s just the pure content he stated.

About Deepika, currently, she wraps from the shooting titled Chhapaak in which she will be seen with hubby Ranveer Singh in ’83. Earlier yesterday daddy’s girl Padukone shared her photos with dad Prakash Padukone. Whereas, Kangana spending her lone time in Manali which is her home town.

