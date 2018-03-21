Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone has requested Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the Jauhar outfit as a token of love and remembrance. Talking about the Jauhar scene, Deepika said that the climax sequence has been the most intense, challenging and memorable scene she has ever done. Thus, she has requested the filmmaker for the outfit to commemorate those moments. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Padmaavat emerged as the first film of 2018 to enter the 300 crore club.

Padmaavat has been a special film not just for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but also it’s star cast Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Be it entering the 300 crore club to gaining massive appreciation for spectacular performances, it would not be wrong to say that Padmaavat has recorded its name in the history of Indian Cinema. However, it was the Jauhar sequence in the film that emerged as the most challenging, talked about and the most memorable scene in the entire film.

In a conversation with a leading daily, Deepika Padukone, who essayed the role of Rani Padmavati in the film, revealed that she has requested for the Jauhar outfit as a token of love and remembrance from Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “Padmaavat, in its entirety, has been a journey that will stay with me forever. The climax sequence, especially, has been the most intense, challenging and memorable scene I have ever done. And to commemorate those moments, I’ve requested Sanjay sir if I could keep the outfit that I wore,” she said.

Speaking about the Jauhar scene, Deepika had earlier revealed to a leading daily, “It’s so powerful. You do not feel like she is doing anything wrong. You want her to embrace the flames because she is going to be united with the man she loves. For me, it was the most difficult scene to perform. We shot it in peak summer at Film City in Mumbai. I cannot tell you how challenging it was. After every single take, I would go up to my van, have a shower, get ready for my scene and go back. With my heavy costume and jewellery, the heat was oppressive. It was such a difficult thing to execute.”

However, all the efforts were worth it all as the end result came out to be a beautiful masterpiece. “When I saw the scene during the cast and crew screening, Sanjay sir, Ranveer and I, who were sitting together, started bawling. Everyone stood up and clapped. We are part of this film, we know the story, we have been through the journey, yet it moved us. It is one of the best climax scenes that I’ve ever seen,” she added.

