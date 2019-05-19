Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone, who rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2019, is back to Mumbai and her airport look is to die for! Have a look!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who slew at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019 at French Riveria, is back to Mumbai and was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on Sunday morning, After winning millions of hearts with her killer looks at Cannes Film Festival 2019, the diva slew in her airport look as well as she was snapped by the paparazzi on Sunday. In the photo, Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a black tee with black lowers and black sexy boots. Her long blue denim court is making her airport look classier.

Deepika Padukone is known for her sexy airport outfits which take social media by storm! Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat in which she played the role of Rani Padmavati.

She has highly applauded for her performance in the film also received several awards. Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak which is based on the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The film will also star Vikrant Massey in a key role and the film has been helmed by ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar who has previously directed movies like Raazi, Talvar, among many others.

Deepika Padukone has not only been ruling Bollywood for many years but she is also a global star. Deepika Padukone got married to Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh last year in November and they are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone has a massive fan base across the world and she made India proud at Cannes 2019.

