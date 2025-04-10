Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

Deepika Padukone, one of India’s most beloved actresses, answered a question in a recent candid conversation. She’s often asked, which city does she like better—Bengaluru or Mumbai? The question may seem simple, but for Deepika, both cities are an integral part of who she is, with each holding a unique significance in her heart.

Bengaluru: The City of Roots

Deepika took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the city where it all began—Bengaluru. She spoke warmly about her deep connection to the city that shaped her formative years. “Whenever I come back to Bengaluru, it feels like home, you know, because this is where I’ve lived a large part of my life. This is where I’ve grown up, where my friends, school, and college are. All those formative years and experiences happened here,” she shared with her followers.

For Deepika, Bengaluru isn’t just a place—it’s the foundation of her story, a city that witnessed her dreams and ambitions take shape long before the glamour of Bollywood called her name. The memories tied to the city’s streets, her family, and childhood friends are an essential part of her identity.

Mumbai: The City of Dreams

However, when it comes to Mumbai, Deepika has an equally strong emotional bond. Mumbai is where her professional journey began, where she transitioned from a budding model to a Bollywood superstar. “But Bombay, again, because professionally that’s where my life began and that’s where home is now,” Deepika revealed, explaining the city’s undeniable influence on her career and life. The energy in Mumbai is unlike any other, she added, with its vibrant pace and ever-present buzz, which, despite its challenges, has become an integral part of who she is today.

The actress went on to explain that while it’s difficult to choose between the two cities, both have played pivotal roles in shaping her life over the past 39 years. “It’s very difficult to choose one over the other. But I feel like both cities have really influenced my 39 years,” she said thoughtfully.

A Glimpse of Family Life with Ranveer

Earlier this week, Deepika made headlines again, this time for her first appearance with her husband, Ranveer Singh, after the birth of their daughter, Dua. The power couple graced the screen together for an advertisement promoting an air conditioner. In the fun-filled ad, Ranveer humorously teases Deepika about how the guests at their party seem more interested in the AC than in her cooking or stories. However, as always, Ranveer wins her over with his charm, confessing that he bought the AC just for her. The ad ends on a sweet note, with Deepika giving Ranveer a kiss.

This lighthearted moment between the two is a reminder of their playful and loving relationship. Ranveer and Deepika, who were last seen together in Singham Again, have always shared a deep connection both on and off-screen, and their shared moments continue to endear them to fans.

Deepika’s thoughtful reflection on the two cities reveals a lot about her personality—grounded yet ambitious, deeply connected to her roots while embracing the opportunities life has given her in Mumbai. Both cities symbolize important chapters in her life: Bengaluru as the city where her journey started and Mumbai as the city where she became the star she is today. It’s no wonder that, for someone as multifaceted as Deepika, choosing one over the other feels impossible.

