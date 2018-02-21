Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone revisited her childhood memories on Wednesday morning as she shared her 7th grade poetry with her fans on her Instagram account. Titled as 'I AM', the photo became an insta-hit for her fans and was liked by none other than Deepika's rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh. The duo have co-acted in films like Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, known to keep her private life to herself, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning to share a snippet of her childhood. Taking her fans with a sweet surprise, the box office queen shared a photo of a poem that she wrote when she was just in her 7th grade. “I am a child with love and care; I wonder how far the stars reach; I hear the rush of the waves, I see the deep blue sea, I want to be a loving child of god, I am a child with love and care,” she wrote.

Captioned as, “my attempt at poetry in the 7th grade!” the photo became a rage among her fans in no time. One of her fans commented, “Well this is the most adorable thing I’ve seen in my life besides your existence ❤” while another stated, “Quite good for a 7th grade student.” No points for guessing, Deepika’s rumoured beau Ranveer Singh was among the first ones to like the photo. The duo has co-starred in super films like Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and the latest Padmaavat.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Deepika opened about her Bollywood journey and said, “Appreciations have not been constant in my journey. While I thought Om Shanti Om was the best debut that anyone could have asked for, there was a section of critics and film experts who just wrote me off. Those moments played a very critical role in shaping up my professional decisions. It made me realise things I needed to work upon. I might have made some film choices that have not gone the way I thought it would have. But all of those experiences have made me the actor and the person I am today. In their absence, I would have lacked the conviction to play the characters; to be the professional I am today.”

“Numbers are often correlated with how good a film is. But it‘s not the case for every time. It’s important to play a character in a way that it leaves an imperishable connect with cinema lover for years to come. I would not think I am successful if people won’t remember the characters I have played for more than a couple of months. I want people to remember, relate and talk about Piku or Naina Talvar – that is a success for me,” she added.