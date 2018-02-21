Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, known to keep her private life to herself, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning to share a snippet of her childhood. Taking her fans with a sweet surprise, the box office queen shared a photo of a poem that she wrote when she was just in her 7th grade. “I am a child with love and care; I wonder how far the stars reach; I hear the rush of the waves, I see the deep blue sea, I want to be a loving child of god, I am a child with love and care,” she wrote.
Captioned as, “my attempt at poetry in the 7th grade!” the photo became a rage among her fans in no time. One of her fans commented, “Well this is the most adorable thing I’ve seen in my life besides your existence ❤” while another stated, “Quite good for a 7th grade student.” No points for guessing, Deepika’s rumoured beau Ranveer Singh was among the first ones to like the photo. The duo has co-starred in super films like Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and the latest Padmaavat.
In a recent interview with a leading daily, Deepika opened about her Bollywood journey and said, “Appreciations have not been constant in my journey. While I thought Om Shanti Om was the best debut that anyone could have asked for, there was a section of critics and film experts who just wrote me off. Those moments played a very critical role in shaping up my professional decisions. It made me realise things I needed to work upon. I might have made some film choices that have not gone the way I thought it would have. But all of those experiences have made me the actor and the person I am today. In their absence, I would have lacked the conviction to play the characters; to be the professional I am today.”
“Numbers are often correlated with how good a film is. But it‘s not the case for every time. It’s important to play a character in a way that it leaves an imperishable connect with cinema lover for years to come. I would not think I am successful if people won’t remember the characters I have played for more than a couple of months. I want people to remember, relate and talk about Piku or Naina Talvar – that is a success for me,” she added.