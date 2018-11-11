Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is a fashionista. Deepika's sartorial wardrobe choices have always grabbed our attention. This time when she stepped out in a white ensemble in style, she has once again come into the limelight. She left all her fans awestruck with her flawless dress. But that outfit and the accessories didn't come at a cheaper rate.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding is the hot scoop of the tinsel town. From their wedding attire to their lavishing venue, media is going gaga over their every single detail. Deepika Padukone’s fashionable ensemble has always been a hot topic of the tinsel town. This time too, when she arrived in style in her white ensemble she became the talk of the town. She looks beautiful in her all-white outfit. She opted to wear a knee-length slit white skirt with a knitted turtleneck sweater.

She kept her hair sleek and straight. The dove-eyed rounded her look out with minimal accessories, makeup, nude pumps and fashion statement bag.

We’ve come across with the cost of the outfit and the accessories that she donned at the airport.

The turtleneck sweater which she wore like a white top costs $35.90 which roughly costs around Rs 2,600. The beautiful Hermes tan bag costs $5,600 which roughly adds up to Rs 4.05 lakh. DP who prefers to keep her styling simple yet elegant opted for a Christian Louboutin Pigalle patent leather pumps which costs $725 which will cost you Rs 52,548.

Her staple Cartier bracelet costs $6,300 which roughly translates to Rs 4,32,337.

Now adding every cost, it is equal to an amount of whopping amount of Rs. 8.92 lakhs.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to exchange the wedding vows at Lake Como Palace Italy in November. The wedding is expected to be grand. From Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan are expected to attend the big fat wedding.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh together have been featured in movies such as Bajirao Mastani, RamLeela: Goliyon Ki Rasleela and Padmaavat. While individually, Deepika Padukone has bagged Meghna Gulzar’s untitled project based on 2006 acid victim survivor. She will also produce the film. Ranveer Singh has wrapped up Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More