Fans cannot keep calm as according to the latest media reports, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and diva Deepika Padukone will be working together in a film for the very first time and the film will be helmed by none other than ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Yeh, you read that right! Latest media speculations suggest that Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan has been roped in to play the lead characters in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project titled Inshallah.

Fans cannot keep calm as according to the latest media reports, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and diva Deepika Padukone will be working together in a film for the very first time and the film will be helmed by none other than ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Yeh, you read that right! Latest media speculations suggest that Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan has been roped in to play the lead characters in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project titled Inshallah.

As soon as the rumour started doing rounds on social media, both Salman and Deepika’s fans have become extremely excited to see their favourite stars sharing the screen space for the first time in a movie. Sanjay Leela Bhansali lately worked with Deepika Padukone in his previous venture Padmaavat and the magnum opus emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khamoshi, and Saawariya. The latest media reports further suggested that the film will hit the silver screen in 2020. It will mark the reunion of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a gap of 10 years. Deepika Padukone who was last seen in Padmaavat has not signed any Bollywood projects as of now.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in action-drama Race 3 has started shooting for his upcoming film Bharat which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. Deepika has earlier worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in blockbuster films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela. It will be very interesting to see these two superstars work together in a film for the first time. However, there has been no confirmation about the news.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More