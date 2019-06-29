Deepika Padukone: Padmavat actress Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Chhapaak where she will be playing the role of an acid attack survivor. In an interview, actress Deepika Padukone has opened up about why she choose to do Chhapaak. She agreed to do this film because the narrative of the film was interesting and the story compelling. Deepika felt that the story of the Laxmi Agarwal, who inspired Deepika’s character in the movie needed to be told. There was a connection between her grit, determination and the human spirit. Further, she also explained why she decided to play the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev in the upcoming biopic of Kapil Dev ’83 where Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev. Romi was instrumental in Kapil Dev’s success when he was the captain of the Indian cricket team. She felt connected to her character in the movie. Deepika continued saying that she feels an athlete’s life, the wife and family sacrifice a lot in terms of their own dreams to support the dreams of the athlete and help the athlete achieve their goal.

Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone was world no.1 badminton player at one point in history. Being from an athletes family, she saw her mother being supportive of her father in his career. The reason why she took up the role was that she wanted to show what an important role a family plays in the success of an athlete.

She further talked about her growth as an actor from her first movie, Om Shanti Om to her latest movie, Padmaavat. She said that everything she learned was on the sets of the films and she did not have any extensive training for the movies. Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. The movie will release nationwide on January 10.

