Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone who is known for her phenomenal acting all over the world attended a cover launch of the book titled The Dot That Went for a Walk on January 16, 2019. At the cover launch, she emphasised that if movies are doing good, then it's because the content has improved and the audience is welcoming the same.

Actor Deepika Padukone who is busy in her upcoming project Meghna Gulzar’s project Chappak recently attended a cover launch of the book titled The Dot That Went for a Walk on January 16, 2019.

While addressing the media at the cover launch, the script has key role in todays time to work at the box office. She said women-centric or female-centric films are working fine in present times especilly when we are talking about female role models. When it comes to creativity, one needs to look beyond female or male.

She further added that it’s about the film. It’s a different thong that ‘Khans’ movies didn’t work this time. however, films like ‘AndhaDun’ which was led by Ayushmann Khurrana did wonders at the box office. Therefore, everything boils down to the script itself. But she had observed a trend where films that are being led by women are doing much better.

Talking her as a creative person, she said as a creative person, she would not like to make the distinction of male-driven or female-driven film. She would say great content will work right now. At the same time, it depends upon the audience also. If the audience ready to welcome good content, then the star-cast gets a backseat in the movie.

The year 2018 was the proof to prove that because of the good content the audience couldn’t predict the movie and thus right from the promo, poster all of that, the audience grabbed that pulse.

On the personal front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exchanged their wedding vows at Lake Como Palace in Italy according to Sindhi and Konkani tradition on November 14 and 15. Following this, the couple hosted two receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More