Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are officially married now. However, their relationship had always been a hot topic of the tinsel towns. The couple dated each other for almost six years but they never committed each other in public. There had always been a curiosity about their relationship in the air before their marriage, now after a long time, Deepika Padukone has come out to speak about the same.

After dating for almost six years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot at Lake Como Palace in Italy on November 14 and 15. Their relationship made headlines several times before their marriage, as they never committed in public. Moreover, their secret outings created a curiosity about their love story. Now, after keeping a stoic silence over their relationship, Deepika Padukone in an interview to a leading daily has opened up about the same.

Deepika Padukone said that she had been in several relationships but before and many times her trust was broken. Since the age of 13, she had been in relationships and when she met Ranveer, she was exhausted. She had never casually dated anyone. Now, after marrying Ranveer Singh, she is assured that her hundred percent in a relationship will be served in return.

Shedding more light on this she added that when she ended her relationship in 2012, she was done with ‘relationships’. She wanted to try out the concept of casual dating. She did not want to be answerable to anyone. When Ranveer met in 2012, she told him that she had realised there’s a connection between them. She really likes him and wanted to keep it open. She didn’t want to commit, if she would get attracted to different people she would do her thing. However, nothing happenned and she kept go on with Ranveer.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and been featured in around three movies together such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More