When Katrina Kaif attended the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, everyone was shocked, her attendance smacked of closure to the decades-long cold war between the 2 Bollywood actresses. And now, Deepika has finally confirmed the rumours of burying the hatchet saying she has made her peace with Katrina. This is definitely not a good news for B-town gossip mongers, but definitely a cheerful news for all their fans.

In an interview to Filmfare, Deepika was quoted as saying that a lot of water has flown under the bridge, alluding to the mending of bonds between the two. The news has come nearly after a decade when the news of a rift between the 2 ladies broke out. Here’s everything to know about the cat fight!

It all started with Ranbir Kapoor obviously and came to light during an episode of Koffee with Karan season 3, when Deepika was asked what was the one thing she would advise Katrina. To this, Deepika said she wanted to ask her a question instead. And to everybody’s surprise, she asked if could have a look at her passport!

After the show went on air, many thought that Deepika wanted to know Katrina’s age but later it was revealed that Deepika had doubts about Ranbir cheating on her with Katrina and if reports are to be believed Deepika suspected Ranbir and Katrina of having secret meetings in different countries. And that’s the passport connection.

Now, after this, a major twist came in the so-called love triangle when photos of Katrina and Ranbir holidaying in Ibiza surfaced on the internet. Apparently, Katrina was unhappy with the media for running her photos in bikini.

But the twist came when Deepika again joined Karan Johar for a chat on Koffee with Karan. When Karan asked about the controvery, Deepika said that the actresses should be more careful as their life is always under the media glare.

This made things ugly, as Katrina retorted saying that she should think about her photos of Dubai where she was caught kissing Ranveer Singh.

Since then, the two ladies were at the loggerheads. But now when Katrina has called it quits with Ranbir and Deepika is married to Ranveer, the water actually seems to be under the bridge.

