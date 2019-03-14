In the latest Vogue April 2019 edition, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, can be seen featuring along with Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson and South Korean actress Bae Doona. In the cover image, the three divas look like an enchanting beauties in a fairy-tale themed magazine shoot. A total of 14 superstars across the countries have been featured in the cover page.

In the cover photograph, Deepika Padukone, Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson can be seen posing in their floral dresses. The eye-catching of this beautiful Vogue cover is the floral tiara can be seen adding a visual treat to the eyes. Bae Doona is a South Korean actor and the photographer is best known for her role in an American TV series Sense 8.

Meanwhile, the other Vogue magazine issues also feature actor Naomi Scott and Gisele Bündchen on their April edition. James Bond actor Lea Seydoux, The Crown actor Vanessa Kirby, Baby Driver actor Eiza González, Elizabeth Debicki, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Golshifteh Farahani, Liv Lisa Fries, Hera Hilmar, Bruna Marquezine and Alba Rohrwacher are among other global superstars who will feature in this edition.

Here are the reactions of the Twitterati on the latest cover image.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has begun the shooting for director Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor. Scarlett Johannson will be seen in the latest Avengers Endgame. While the South Koren actor, Bae Doona, is not only known for American series Sense8, is also a prominent professional photographer.

