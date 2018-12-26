Newly-wed actress Deepika Padukone has been setting some major fitness goals for all her fans with her latest workout video which was shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram on Wednesday morning. In the video, we see Deepika Padukone doing a workout session with her trainer and the video has taken over the Internet!

Newly-wed actress Deepika Padukone has been setting some major fitness goals for all her fans with her latest workout video which was shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram on Wednesday morning. In the video, we see Deepika Padukone doing a workout session with her trainer and the video has taken over the Internet! In the video, Deepika Padukone is dressed in a casual white tee with black lowers and white sneakers. Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful, popular and also one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood

. She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat in which she played the role of Queen Padmavati for which she was highly praised. Deepika Padukone recently got hitched to her longtime beau and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy and the couple later threw a grand reception in Mumbai and Delhi.

Deepika Padukone has been the recipient of the Best Actress award several times for films like Bajirao Mastani, Piku, Happy New Year, among many others and is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses.

Deepika Padukone Hot Workout Videos

