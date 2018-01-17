Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor will not promote their upcoming controversial film Padmaavat. The filmmakers have decided that the star cast of the film will minimise media interactions to avoid any further controversy. On the other hand, Shahid and Ranveer have undergone a major transformation and have also started shooting for their respective upcoming films.

Amid the Padmaavat controversy, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will not promote their film despite a tough competition from Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan at the Box office. As per the reports by Mid-Day, the fillmakers have decided to avoid media interactions to steer clear of any controversy. A source close to the daily revealed, “The makers want to keep promotional work minimal to avoid controversy. Also, the cast members are busy with other commitments.” Earlier, the film was scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1st 2017 but had to postpone to January 25th, 2018.

Due to the delay, Ranveer and Shahid have undergone a makeover for their upcoming projects and will not be able to carry their Padmaavat avatar. Ranveer has already started shooting for his next film Gully Boy while Shahid has given his time commitments for Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor. In the latest turn of events, Padmaavat’s producers have decided to move to the Supreme Court against the theatrical ban imposed by the 4 states – Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ earlier titled ‘Padmavati’ will hit the screens worldwide on January 25, the makers formally announced on Sunday. The filmmaker hopes the audience likes the movie, which he says is his homage to the valour of the Rajputs. The period drama, which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, will release with a U/A certificate after incorporating five modifications – including title change -suggested by the censor board. Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures have said the film is based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem ‘Padmavat’.