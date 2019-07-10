Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are shelling out major couple goals as they celebrate the latter's birthday in London. The Chhapaak actor has recently shared an adorable photo of the duo holding hands, which is making the fans go awww.

Love is in the air for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh! As Ranveer ringed in his 34th birthday a few days ago on July 6, his lovely wife and actor Deepika has been leaving no stone unturned to make him feel special. After treating the fans with a photo of Ranveer’s rainbow cake, the diva shared a mushy photo on her official Instagram account today and it is melting hearts on social media.

Sharing a photo of the duo holding hands, Deepika wrote in the caption that there is something so real about holding hands. It is some kind of complex simplicity that says so much without much ado. Soon after Deepika shared the photo, fans have been applauding their adorable bond in the comment section. One of the social media users said that you immediately know this is your soulmate when your hands fit so perfectly.

On being asked about her decision to get married, Deepika Padukone had earlier said in an interview with a news portal that they look like completely different people but she feels they are exactly the same at the core of it. They both have been brought up in a way where family is very important.

Take a look at other photos from Ranveer Singh’s birthday celebration:

After sharing the screen space in films like Goliyo Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the upcoming sports film 83. Along with this, Ranveer will be seen in films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht while Deepika will be seen in Chhapaak, which she is also producing.

