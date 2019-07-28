The latest photo shared by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone with her hubby Ranveer Singh on her official Instagram account is breaking the Internet!

Bollywood hot couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to give us major marriage goals and the way they express their love for each other is way too cute! Both Ranveer and Deepika keep sharing adorable posts with each other on social media platforms which go viral in no time and makes them one of the cutest couples in Bollywood.

Just like every time, Deepika Padukone has once again shared an adorable photo with hubby Ranveer Singh on her official Instagram account in which he is sitting and looking up at his wife while Deepika is standing and making a cute pose looking at him and smiling. While Deepika Padukone is dressed in a sexy white long gown, Ranveer Singh is looking dapper in a printed blazer and black trousers.

The unseen photo of DeeVeer has been breaking the Internet and fans are calling them the made-for-each-other couple! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married last year in November in Lake Como, Italy in a private ceremony. They dated each other for 6 years before getting hitched in a beautiful ceremony in Italy in late 2018.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have starred in Bollywood movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. They will soon be seen in 83 which is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev.

Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife in the film. 83 is being helmed by critically acclaimed director Kabir Khan and is being bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Madhu Mantena.

The movie is slated to hit the silver screen in April 2020. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood and they never fail to express their love for each other on social media, events, promotions or interviews. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have starred in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies which were all blockbusters.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App