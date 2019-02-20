Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone is ruling the industry like no other. The Padmaavat actor has won hearts all over India and is continuing to do so with her splendid performances. Topping the news headlines once again, the diva posted a photo on her official Instagram handle with her loving mother Ujjala Padukone and it will surely melt your heart!

Deepika Padukone is leading Bollywood like no other. With her super performances in 2018, Deepika Padukone has won a million hearts. A perfect combination of born talented and hard-work is Deepika Padukone. The lady with class never fails to impress fans with her astonishing stills on social media. Well, we know why Ranveer Singh can never get enough of it. She is tall, beautiful and goddamn hot! The Instagram timeline of Deepika Padukone is full of stunning stills.

Once again, the diva is melting hearts with her adorable Instagram photo. Deepika Padukone took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her with loving mommy Ujjala Padukone and it is breaking the internet. Two cute hearts in one frame is definitely worth a million likes. In her latest Instagram post, Deepika Padukone can be seen happily posing with her mother and it will remind of every mother-daughter Jodi. Making faces and leaning on her mom’s shoulder, Deepika Padukone depicts every mother-daughter relationship. Take a look!

Deepika Padukone captioned the photo saying that she is trying to get her mother’s smile but she is too natural. The actor is a beauty inside-out and there are several proves of it. Ranveer Singh has even mentioned in many interviews that Deepika Padukone is a perfect wife with a perfect balance of everything. Well, that is quite an inspiration for all the ladies out there.

