On Monday, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share about director Meghna Gulzar's project Chhapaak. Her photograph talks about the story of the project. The movie is based on the story of an acid victim survivor Laxmi. The movie is starred by Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

Ever since Deepika Padukone’s next project based on the acid victim survivor Laxmi with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar has been announced, there is no end to the excitement to know about the title of the movie. On Monday, December 24 , 2018, DP has shared a photograph that read as it is a story of trauma and triumph and the unquashable human spirit.

In the caption, she has tagged Meghna Gulzar, Chappak, Vikrant Massey and Fox star India. Chhapaak stars Vikrant Massey as Deepika’s on-screen husband. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, this is Meghna’s sixth film as a director after Filhaal, Just Married, Dus Kahaniyaan, Talvar and Raazi.

This is the much-talked film in the Bollywood as for the first time Deepika Padukone has donned a producer’s hat for the movie. Speaking about Laxmi, she was 15 when she was attacked with acid by two middle-aged men. Reportedly, she had rejected the advances of a 32-year-old man. In order to take revenge, he planned it to get her attacked.

On the personal front, Deepika Padukone tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Ranveer Singh on November 15 and 16 according to Konkan and Sindhi tradition. The couple hosted two receptions in Mumbai and Delhi.

