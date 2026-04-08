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Home > Entertainment News > Deepika Padukone Shuts Trolls On Watching Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘Watched It Way Before…’

Deepika Padukone Shuts Trolls On Watching Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘Watched It Way Before…’

Deepika recently shut down the chatter with a sharp response. A viral post had claimed, “Deepika Padukone just gave the ‘silent treatment’ to a ₹500 crore film.

Deepika Padukone Shuts Trolls On Watching Ranveer Singh's Durandhar 2
Deepika Padukone Shuts Trolls On Watching Ranveer Singh's Durandhar 2

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: April 8, 2026 12:51:39 IST

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Deepika Padukone Shuts Trolls On Watching Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘Watched It Way Before…’

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office as it approaches the three-week mark. Despite the film’s massive success, a section of the internet has been trolling Deepika Padukone for maintaining a noticeable silence since its release. Critics pointed out that she neither shared a congratulatory post for Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster success nor publicly reviewed the film on social media.

However, Deepika recently shut down the chatter with a sharp response. A viral post had claimed, “Deepika Padukone just gave the ‘silent treatment’ to a ₹500 crore film. While Dhurandhar: The Revenge is breaking global records, she skipped the premiere to attend a sitar concert with her in-laws. No posts, no praise—just silence.” It further questioned whether she was making a statement or simply avoiding online drama.

Deepika’s Reply To Trollers

Deepika didn’t hold back in the comments, replying, “The latter, my friend. P.S.: I watched it way before any of you did. Now who’s the joke on?”

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Interestingly, unlike several celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, and Karan Johar—who have openly praised the sequel—Deepika has stayed away from the social media bandwagon this time. That said, when the first installment of Dhurandhar released in December last year, she had actively supported it, calling the film “worth every minute” and expressing pride in Ranveer Singh and the entire team.

Although she hasn’t posted about the sequel, Deepika has been spotted spending quality time with Ranveer Singh and his family, including casual dinner outings and café visits in Mumbai after the film’s release.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to shatter records. The film has emerged as a box office juggernaut, becoming the second-fastest film to cross ₹1,000 crore (net) in India—achieving the milestone in just 18 days, second only to Pushpa 2. It also surpassed the lifetime earnings of the first Dhurandhar within just 11 days.

Starring Ranveer Singh alongside Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, the sequel is now eyeing even bigger milestones. After 20 days, its domestic net collection stands at ₹1,033.37 crore, with a gross of ₹1,237.21 crore in India. To overtake Pushpa 2 and become the highest-grossing film domestically, it still needs around ₹200 crore more.

On the international front, the film continues to perform steadily, collecting ₹4 crore overseas on Day 20 and taking its total overseas gross to ₹404 crore. This brings its worldwide total to an impressive ₹1,641.21 crore, cementing its position as one of the biggest blockbusters in recent times.

ALSO READ:  Allu Arjun & Deepika Padukone’s ‘AA22xA6’ Now Titled ‘Raaka’: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details and What to Expect from Director Atlee’s Big-Budget Film

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Deepika Padukone Shuts Trolls On Watching Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘Watched It Way Before…’

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Deepika Padukone Shuts Trolls On Watching Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘Watched It Way Before…’

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Deepika Padukone Shuts Trolls On Watching Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘Watched It Way Before…’
Deepika Padukone Shuts Trolls On Watching Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘Watched It Way Before…’
Deepika Padukone Shuts Trolls On Watching Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘Watched It Way Before…’
Deepika Padukone Shuts Trolls On Watching Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: ‘Watched It Way Before…’

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