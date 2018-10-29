After a long time, Love Aaj Kal co-actors Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan were spotted together at Sri Lanka airport. The duo was accompanied with Sidharth Malhotra. This beautiful moment was captured in a video where the trio can be seen chatting in their happy mood in the middle of their hustle bustle. A video is doing the rounds on the Internet which has gone viral. This particular video has garnered 84,236 views on Instagram.

The much-in-love couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot in November. Every single detail of the couple is the hot scoop of the tinsel town. The paparazzi are also leaving to stone to cover every minute detail of the duo. Be it Deepika’s nail salon outing or Ranveer Singh’s candid photographs at airport, the actors can be seen getting papped. This time Deepika Padukone was clicked at the Sri Lanka airport. However, this time, she was not accompanying her beau, Ranveer Singh. She was spotted along with Siddharth Malhotra and Pataudi’s son Saif Ali Khan.

A video is surfacing on the social media where the trio can be seen enjoying a laughter riot together.

Talking about their airport look, Deepika wore comfortable casuals white and denim outfit. She looks extremely happy in the video while conversing with Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Saif Ali Khan wore blue kurta and white pajama. While Siddharth Malhotra wore white shirt with denim. He wore a denim jacket to match his choice of outfit.

Deepika Padukone was in Colombo to attend her family wedding while Saif and Siddharth attended an award function there.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot in Jodhpur. The wedding card is already out on social media.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Padmaavat alongside Shahid Kapoor, now she will be essaying a role of an acid survivor Laxmi. She will also produce the movie.

While Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Navdeep Singh’s ‘Hunter’ in which he will be seen playing a Naga Sadhu. Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in ‘Jabariya Jodi’ opposite to Parineeti Chopra.

