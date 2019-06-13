Deepika Padukone is counted amongst the leading stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her role in the films. Recently, the actor has joined the cast of Ranveer Singh's film 83 and will play the role of Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife. Reports suggest that Deepika Padukone was initially unwilling to portray the side role and has been paid a cheque of Rs 14 crore for the role.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is among the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her hot social media clicks and versatile roles in films. Starting from playing Shantipriya in her Bollywood debut Om Shanti Om to Meenamma in Chennai Express and Rani Padmavati in Padmavat, the actor excels in all genres.

Currently, the actor is gearing up to be a part of Kabir Khan’s film 83 and will portray the role of Ranveer Singh’s wife in the film. In the sports drama film, Ranveer Singh will portray the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will sport the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. Reports suggest that after films like Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, the couple will be sharing the screens for the fourth time to play the roles of real-life husband and wife.

Reports also reveal that Deepika was not that convinced to portray a side role in the film after playing lead roles in her previous films. Reports also reveal that Deepika has been handed over a cheque of Rs 14 crore for playing the supporting role.

83 is a sports drama film which is directed by Kabir Khan and is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Vishnu Induri, Madhu Mantena and Vikramaditya Motwane. The film will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2019. The film narrates the victory story of India winning the 1983 world cup for the first time in history.

Moreover, Deepika has not only joined the cast of the film, but she has also become the producer of the film. Currently, the entire team of 83 is in the UK and is leaving no stone unturned for the film.

