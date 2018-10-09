Deepika Padukone is one actor in Bollywood who has hardly failed to impress the fashion police with her trendy outfits. Be it on the red carpet or her airport look, she has hardly escaped any opportunity to experiment with her outfits. This time for her Femina photoshoot, she again nailed her fashion goals. She knows exactly how to pull off a simple white shirt with a baggy denim.

Deepika Padukone’s fashion sense has always been a trendsetter. Deepika’s every outfit becomes a talk of the town. Be it her airport look or casual comfortable attires, she has been unfailingly impressing her fans. A photograph from Femina’s photoshoot is doing the rounds on the Internet where Deepika Padukone can be seen in her comfortable outfit. She wore a white top with baggy denim. She kept her hair open for the photoshoot.

The dove-eyed actor Deepika Padukone wore a simple white top with baggy denim. It’s a known fact that Deepika can pull off any attire and she made this simple outfit even more gorgeous. Deepika’s elegant smile added more attitude in her overall style.

Be it her red carpet evening gowns or silk sarees, every time, she has bowled out her fans with her sartorial wardrobe sense. Deepika Padukone never fails to give fashion goals and we have compiled some of the photographs where Deepika can be seen nailing her every outfit.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be producing and featuring in Meghna Gulzar’s next project based on acid victim survivor.

