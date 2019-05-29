Deepika Padukone is one of the bold actresses who never shies away from telling her struggle stories. This time too, the diva spoke on the topic of homosexuality and impressed everyone with her views. While interacting with a media body, Deepika Padukone was asked to give her views on it. She replied saying that it feels strange that this question are even asked and the fact that there is a need to address it.

2018 proved to be a revolutionary year for many aspects, one of the major developments was the acceptance of the LGBTQ community legally by India. In turn of events, the Supreme Court of India decriminalized homosexuality and made it legal. A wave of happiness and liberalization flowed through the country and people lauded the decision highly. Why would Bollywood be left behind in it? Even the actors expressed their pride and happiness for the same on social media.

Indian Film Industry raised this topic with films also. A recent release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao revolved around the same issue and showcased the problems that the people of LGBTQ community come across. The popular web-series Made In Heaven also featured a remarkable struggle story of a gay. Now, one of the upcoming projects build on the same topic is Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. With so many projects being made on this issue, it is clear that the mindset of Bollywood is evolving with time and they are trying to influence the population too.

Deepika Padukone is one of the bold actresses who never shies away from telling her struggle stories. This time too, the diva spoke on the topic of homosexuality and impressed everyone with her views. While interacting with a media body, Deepika Padukone was asked to give her views on it. She replied saying that it feels strange that this question are even asked and the fact that there is a need to address it. Further, she said that nobody should be in a place where they have to be dictated by someone else on who how and with whom you want to spend the rest of your lives.

Well, fans are impressed by the bold statement of her and love the way she takes stand for what she thinks is right. On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat. The movie also starred her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Next, she will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, a social drama which is based on the struggles of the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

