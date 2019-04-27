Chhapaak: After completing the Delhi schedule, Deepika Padukone is all set to kickstart with the Mumbai schedule. The film Chhapaak is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020. The film also features Vikrant Massey in a lead role.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented actors of the industry who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her versatile roles in the films. Currently, the actor is busy with the shooting of her upcoming film Chhapaak. Some days back, the actor announced the wrap up of the Delhi schedule and has recently kickstarted with the Mumbai schedule. The film also features Vikrant Massey opposite Deepika Padukone. Some days back, many photos and videos of the lead actor got leaked from the sets of the shoot. A kissing video of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey also got viral which created a lot of buzz on social media.

The director of the film Meghna Gulzar revealed that she doesn’t like revealing insights of her film before the release and has ordered for extra security at her shoot locations. Talking about the film, Chhapaak is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who is currently working as an activist and often discusses the rights of acid attack survivors. The film is set to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

The team of Chhapaak is much-excited as they are leaving no stone unturned for the film. The first look of Deepika Padukone has already revealed and it garnered a lot of praises on social media. The look of the actor resembled that of the actual victim Laxmi Agarwal.

Moreover, Laxmi Agarwal also liked Deepika Padukone’s first look and quoted that the feeling of seeing a celebrity in this look is something very different. She further quoted that she is very happy as the makeup artist who worked on Deepika Padukone found beauty in the acid burnt face.

Earlier to this Deepika appeared with her husband Ranvir Singh and Shahid Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavat. Though, before the release, the film entered many controversies, it later gained recognition and garnered positive responses from its fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App