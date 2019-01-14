The stunning Mastani of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone's airport looks have been the talk of the town recently as they are just too gorgeous to miss! After her all-black avatar at Mumbai airport, the Padmaavat star was snapped by the paparazzi once again and this time the diva stuns in a white high-neck pullover and black leggings with classy black boots.

The stunning Mastani of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone’s airport looks have been the talk of the town recently as they are just too gorgeous to miss! After her all-black avatar at Mumbai airport, the Padmaavat star was snapped by the paparazzi once again and this time the diva stuns in a white high-neck pullover and black leggings with classy black boots. Her black shades and nude makeup is adding more grace to her stunning personality.’ Deepika Padukone recently got hitched to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

They were in a relationship for 6 years post which they tied the knot at Lake Como in Italy in a private ceremony with family and close friend. Deepika Padukone has more than 40 million Instagram followers and is one of the sexiest and most popular Bollywood actresses. She has also featured in Hollywood films such as XXX: Return of Xander Cage. She was last seen in Padmaavat in which she played the role of Queen Padmavati.

Deepika Padukone’s fan clubs on social media keep sharing her hot and sexy photos on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

