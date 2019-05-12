Director Luv Ranjan is planning to feature Deepika Padukone and Tabu opposite Ranbir and Ajay in his next film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this. Reports suggest that Deepika and Tabu have given their nod to Luv Ranjan's next project.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is currently gearing up for his next film with Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. The two talented actors first shared the screens in the film Rajneeti in 2010 and again will collaborate for Luv Ranjan’s next project. However, both Ajay and Ranbir are busy with their upcoming films like Brahmastra and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Recently, the reports revealed that filmmaker Luv Ranjan is planning to feature Deepika Padukone and Tabu in the film. Reports also reveal that Deepika and Tabu have green signalled the project.

Tabu is currently gearing up for her next film De De Pyaar De and will share the silver screens with Ajay Devgn. Tabu might also collaborate with Vijaypath on the big screens. If the rumours turn out to be true, Deepika Padukone would share the screens with Ranbir Kapoor for the fourth time after films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Tamasha.

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Chhapaak which is based on the life of an acid-attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey will feature opposite Deepika in the film.

Chhapaak is among the much-anticipated films as fans are eagerly waiting to see Deepika Padukone in the role of an acid attack survivor on the big-screens. The first look of the Deepika created a big buzz on social media and not only the fans, but many celebrities also appreciated her looks as Laxmi.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next appear in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra which is a planned trilogy. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also features Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the screens on December 20, 2019, but however, due to work of Visual Effects, the director of the film extended the realese date of the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App