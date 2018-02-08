In a recent cover of Vogue India's February issue, Deepika Padukone wore a rainbow shirt and was looking glamorous. Her look took us all back to Taylor Swift's album launch in November last year. The singer was wearing a kind of same dress while launching the album Reputation.

Having a perfect twinning moment, Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone and singer Taylor Swift were seen wearing the same dress for their glamorous look. In a recent cover of Vogue India’s February issue, Deepika wore a rainbow sequins shirt by the famous designer label Ashish and was looking perfectly gorgeous. With no jewellery on and those perfectly set hairs, Deepika was killing it with her looks. The actress was donning the look of Ashish’s autumn/winter 2017 collection. Well, the story doesn’t end here. Let’s get back to November 2017, when Taylor Swift wore the same attire for her album launch.

Taylor was seen wearing the same sparkle rainbow-striped shirt with a matching rainbow dress. She was looking hot, confident and her look was quite intimidating. She wouldn’t have looked more confident the way she was looking in that dress. She managed to carry the dress with style and attitude and yeah, there was no jewellery at all. Both of the celebrities managed to look their best in the dress. Both of them have given us ways to don that rainbow look in numerous ways.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Dec 11, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

Let us not go into, who wore it better part? But yeah, we should appreciate the way both of the celebrities managed to look gorgeous. There have been a number of times when celebrities were seen wearing the same dress and were looking flawless. Deepika Padukone is busy celebrating the success of Padmaavat, which has recently crossed 400 crore mark across the globe.