Filmmaker Farah Khan, who introduced Deepika Padukone to the film industry in 2008 with the box office hit Om Shanti Om, is planning to reunite with the actress for yet another blockbuster directorial. Farah Khan will be making the film in collaboration with Rohit Shetty who is will be producing the film under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez. Deepika Padukone is currently working on her next Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Farah Khan is all set for a comeback with her new directorial in collaboration with Rohit Shetty. As per latest reports, Farah has reached out to her for her next and seems like she has plans to reunite with her on-screen. The reports state that the plot requires an actor who can justify the role of the strong female character. According to the choreographer turned director, Deepika fits perfectly in the role.

However, official announcements are yet to be made. Khan’s last project, Happy New Year which was five years ago, also starred Padukone. Farah’s return to the director’s seat would mark her reunion with the newly-wed actress after 5 years. Farah, who is super excited about the project, stated in an interview that sometimes, the universe conspires to give you what you didn’t even imagine. Together with Rohit, who she genuinely loves like a brother and whose work ethic she respects and shares.

Meanwhile, Rohit said, that it would be a privilege for his banner to have Farah direct a film for him, as she is talented and hard working. He also added that it would definitely be a wonderful association. He expressed his desire to start work with this powerhouse of talent.

She is best known for her choreography in numerous Bollywood films. Furthermore, she has also worked on international projects, including Marigold: An Adventure in India, Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams, and the Chinese films Perhaps Love and Kung Fu Yoga. She also garnered a Filmfare Best Director Award nomination for her directorial debut Main Hoon Na.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More