Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster magnum opus Padmaavat, in which she was highly applauded for her portrayal of Rani Padmavati and for delivering a convincing performance, has been approached for a remake of late actress Sridevi’s blockbuster film which was released over 4 decades ago, according to latest media reports. Although the name of the film has not been revealed yet, sources revealed that the original film was directed by a Bollywood director and produced by a South filmmaker. The source also added that Deepika is being considered to play the lead in the remake of the Sridevi film but nothing has been confirmed as of now. Also, no one is ready to comment on the news as they are currently busy in procuring the copyrights of the film.

Deepika has also signed ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s film opposite Irrfan Khan but due to his ongoing treatment in London, the film has been postponed. Deepika has not signed any other film apart from Bhardwaj’s film and it will be interesting to see Deepu in a remake of iconic star Sridevi’s film.

Deepika was highly praised for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. Deepika, besides being a fine actor, is a fashion diva as well.

Without any godfather or connections in the film industry, the stunning diva has made it big in the industry. She has received several best actress awards and is one of the most successful Bollywood actresses of current times.

Deepika is said to be dating her Ramleela co-star Ranveer Singh for a long time now. They are often spotted together and even express their love for each other on several occasions.

