Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is being trolled mercilessly for posting a picture of her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor which has been shot during Tamasha. This picture didn’t go well with the netizens and they chose to troll her ruthlessly. In the photo, Deepika can be seen in white top crop and denim along with a colourful headband, while Ranbir is posing in a macho way on the opposite mountaintop.

Capturing Moments 📸📸 #WorldPhotographyDay A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Aug 19, 2018 at 1:16am PDT

The trolls have posted nasty comments. While some followers failed to recognise it is Ranbir, and others started asking Ranveer Singh to comment on the photo. Later, the users started speculating that Ranveer will not be happy with this photograph.

some fans went on to say that the actress has still ‘not forgotten’ her ex, while others further commented saying that she doesn’t deserve Ranveer.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are said to be marrying each other in November this year in Italy. If reports are to be believed, the duo has even started shopping. As per the Bollywoodlife report, both the families have started shopping for jewellery and, they’ve opted for silver instead of gold and platinum. The actors will reportedly follow the footsteps of Virat and Anushka Sharma as the duo have asked their guests to not bring their mobile phones to the wedding.



Sources of a leading daily revealed that since it will be a destination wedding, there will be fewer people and all the arrangements will be in place. However, the two, in all likelihood, will share pictures with their fans eventually. They hope this step will help them guard their privacy.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmaavat’ crossed the 200-crore mark. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it courted a lot of controversies from the Rajput outfits for allegedly distorting some facts of history. Amid controversies, the film released worldwide on January 25.

