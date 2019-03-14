Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone on March 14 unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. She was accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh and their respective families. Seeing the statue, Ranveer Singh expressed his desire to take it home.

From her debut film Om Shanti Om to her last release Padmaavat, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has come a long way in the Indian Film Industry. With her impressive acting skills, beauty and poise, the actor has charmed everyone and carved a space for herself in the hearts of fans. As the actor turns producer for her next film Chhapaak, Deepika has added another feather to her glorious cap by getting her Madame Tussauds wax statue in London.

On March 14, Thursday, the actor unveiled her statue in London with her husband Ranveer Singh and their respective families. Deepika live-streamed the event on her official Instagram account. Donning a white gown pristine white gown paired with emerald jewellery, the wax statue of Deepika is a complete replica and will leave you spellbound. Impressed by the statue, Ranveer Singh expressed his desire to take it home.

Take a look at the photos of Deepika Padukone’s wax statue:

Sharing her memories associated with Madame Tussauds museum, Deepika had earlier said that she visited Madame Tussauds London when she was very little. To receive a letter from them, get her own wax statue and experience what goes into making the figures is now very special for her.

With this, Deepika has also featured on the cover of Vogue US April 2019 edition this month with Scarlett Johnson and Bae Doona. Workwise, she will soon start shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak in which she will essay the role of an acid attack survivor.

