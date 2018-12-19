Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey are set to star in Meghna Gulzar's next film titled Chhapaak. Based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is expected to hit the floors early next year. The makers of the film revealed the title and male lead of the film in an announcement on Wednesday morning, i.e December 19.

At the age of 15, when Laxmi was heading for work at a bookstore, she was attacked by her stalker with a bottle of acid. Her only fault was that she dared to reject his advances. In a conversation with a news portal, Laxmi revealed that during her stay at the Ram Manohar Lohia, Laxmi longed to see her face as there was no mirror in the ward. When the nurse would bring her a bowl of water to freshen up, she would try to catch her reflection in the bowl but she would only be able to see her bandaged face.

When the bandages came out, Laxmi was devastated. She felt that she had no face to speak of. With courage and determination in her mind and heart, she decided to keep her head high and lead a fight against acid attacks. After filing a PIL in Supreme Court, Laxmi, with her consistent pleas and efforts, managed to get the concerned authorities to ban the sale of acid without an id-card, set an age limit on the purchase of the same and make acid attack a punishable offence under the Indian Penal Code. Along with the much-deserved appreciation, Laxmi was also awarded the International Women of Courage Award in 2014.

In her journey of ups and downs, Laxmi met journalist and Stop Acid Attack campaign founder Alok Dixit and fell in love. However, the duo took a decision not to get married and be in a live-in relationship. Speaking about the same, the acid attack survivor stated that she does not want people to come to their wedding and judge her on the basis of her looks. Since a lot is said and commented on the bride’s looks, they decided against having a wedding ceremony.

In 2015, Laxmi and Alok were blessed with a baby girl. Sadly, the duo’s union could not last long and decided to end their relationship. Alok, in an interview, had earlier said that he felt helpless because he did not have money to raise their child. In an article published by a leading daily recently, Laxmi Aggarwal had stated that despite receiving several accolades and walking the ramp, she is struggling to make her ends meet, find a job and is facing a possible house eviction.

Soon after the article was published, Laxmi received an overwhelming response with several people coming forward to help her with job offers and financial aid. One of them was none other than Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Opening up about the same, the actor told the daily that his contribution is a small gesture and he is even embarrassed to mention it. However, he wishes that people realise that awards, certificates do not help when an individual is in need of livelihood. In times like these, it becomes vital to lend support through practical means.

With this, we can just hope that the story of Laxmi Aggarwal’s courage and bravery reaches more and more people and the makers of the film are able to send a positive message with the medium of cinema.

