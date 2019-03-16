Deepika Padukone expressed her desire to be a part of Avengers but the character has to be of Indian origin. The Diva wants to work for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, presenting an Indian hero. Padmaavat actor has recently unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, London, and featured herself in the American Vogue.

Deepika Padukone the leading actor of Bollywood, came up with a new desire to be a part of Avengers series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but adding conditions to it, she said that the character has to be of Indian origin. Souring the new heights of success, and adding more crystal to her crown, the 33-year old recently unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, London.

Acquiring more achievements, Deepika is all set to stun the admirers with her latest edition of American Vogue, in which, she is been featured one among the 14 International actors.

On the work front, Padmaavat actor will be seen in the film Chhapaak, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar, a story of a real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. In an interview, Deepika revealed her start for the film by the next week. Adding more into it, the actor is presently busy gathering information about acid-attacks, its consequences and struggles. After playing a regal character in Padmaavat, it would be a big challenge for Deepika to get into the skin of the role she opted to play. Let’s cross the finger and expect the film to do well in the theatres.

