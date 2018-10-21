Deepika wedding dress: Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone announced the date of her wedding with superstar Ranveer Singh on Twitter on Sunday, October 21. It remains to be seen what will the Diva choose for her great wedding day. Here are some of the great outfits which looked superb on her.

Deepika Padukone wedding dress: As the big speculation finally turned into reality on Sunday, October 21, as the Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone announced the date of her wedding with superstar Ranveer Singh on Twitter, #DeepVeer once again created much buzz on social media. The news dominated Twitter, just like various other trends! Remember Anushka and Sonam’s wedding? which was vividly shared on social media, while some fans loved their wedding outfit, others thought it could have been more than just a ‘wedding outfit’.

Deepika has always surprised her fans and followers with great outfits, in the below pictures we try to figure out will she wear any of those outfits or something similar like these to her wedding or any of her wedding functions. Will it be a black satin saree or an embroidered pink silk?

In the below picture, the diva is seen wearing a greenish saree which she paired with beautiful gold jewellery. Her makeup looks quite subtle, but will she carry this subtle makeup at her wedding like Anushka Sharma did or will she go choose traditionally rich makeup like Sonam Kapoor did?

Whatever the outfit will be, it will surely be full of surprises and just like Virushka and Sonam, give beautiful wedding goals! The much-awaited wedding of 2018 is finally here! November 14,15 of this year!

