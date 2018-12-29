Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone's recent photoshoot for a magazine has gone viral on social media. In the photos shared by the Padmaavat star, Deepika Padukone looks stunning on the cover photo of a magazine. In the cover photo, we see Deepika Padukone dressed in a tiger print jacket with blue denim shorts and a red and black top.

Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone’s recent photoshoot for a magazine has gone viral on social media. In the photos shared by the Padmaavat star, Deepika Padukone looks stunning on the cover photo of a magazine. In the cover photo, we see Deepika Padukone dressed in a tiger print jacket with blue denim shorts and a red and black top. To match it up she is wearing red stilettoes. Her sexy toned legs, open hair and minimal makeup are making Deepika Padukone look sexier.

Deepika Padukone recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in a low-key ceremony in Italy at Lake Como and the couple later threw a grand reception in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru for their friends and family. Deepika Padukone is one of the sexiest and the most popular actresses in Bollywood and was last seen in periodic drama Padmaavat which also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor and was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Deepika Padukone, according to latest media reports will now be seen in a superhero film. Deepika Padukone has given us major blockbusters such as Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Happy New Year, among many others.

