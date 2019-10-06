Deepika Padukone's recent comment on Ranveer Singh's post will leave you in splits. The fans are going gaga over his latest flamboyant look. Ever his Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor too trolled him for his look.

Bollywood’s most hot couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to express their love on social media. The virtual public display of affection gives major couple goals to their fans. The husband and wife often leave heartfelt comments on each other posts.

In the recent picture of Ranveer singh is taking social media by storm. People are going gaga over his flamboyant avatar. The actor can be seen dressed in a blazer, glasses and a hat. His super-hot-chested caught everyone’s attention. Ranveer Singh made his fans crazy on Saturday night when he was stepped out at the Elle BeautyAwards in the high fashion dress for a high fashion event.

Ranveer shared the pictures of his look on Instagram and made her female fans go gaga over his look. Several of his fans also took digs and commented at his look, However, Deepika trolled the actor on his picture. Commenting on his picture, she wrote, shouldn’t you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest!?!? Check out the heartfelt comment of Deepika

Also, Arjun Kapoor rephrased the lyrics of Ranveer’s Tattad Tattad song and commented that,

On the work front, Ranveer on Saturday released his music label IncInk Records’ first romantic track, “Mohabbat”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App