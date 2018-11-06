The duo Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to get married this week at Lake Como, Italy on November 14 and 15. Ahead of the marriage, Deepika Padukone has already signed projects among which one is with ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor for an ad commercial. Details inside

One of the most adored couples of the Bollywood industry and one of the coolest exes ever Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are planning to come together after Yeh Jawani Hai Dewani and Tamasha on-screen again. Even after their tragic breakup, they didn’t let that affect their professional relationship. And for that matter, today the two couples are so secure in their own relationships that they hang out with their better halves – Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Recently only Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt came together on Koffee with Karan 6 is also a proof of that they are are not affected by their past relationships.

According to reports, it is said that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are planning to sign an ad commercial for a brand together. It is said that Deepika Padukone came on board first unaware that even Ranbir has been approached too for the same. However, when she got to know about Ranbir Kapoor, she got excited about their upcoming project.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh currently are prepping up for their marriage at Lake Como in Italy on November 14 & 15, 2018. On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in Gully Boy which is set to hit the silver screens next year in 2019. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time on-screen in Brahmastra which is set to release in 2019.

