Padmaavat queen Deepika Padukone is counted amongst the most versatile actors of the B-town who has worked really hard to build herself the stature, which she enjoys today. The Internet sensation has a huge a fan-following and post her marriage, has garnered more attention. Her recent airport looks is something which will make your weekend even better.

Deepika Padukone's latest airport look is something not to be missed

Om Shanti Om actor Deepika Padukone is counted among the most versatile, stylish and top trending actors of the Bollywood industry. The sensation masters the talent of hitting the headlines almost every other day and garners attention with her numerous announcements and photos. The diva recently got married to Bollywood Simmba Ranveer Singh in November and since then the newlywed leaves no chance of being her fans favourite and constantly give major couple goals to their fans on social media.

The couple is also counted amongst the loveliest couples of the B-town. Recently, the hottie is drawing attention and is sizzling the Internet with her stylish airport looks. In the pic, she is looking stunning dressed in casual attire. She has put on a black high neck and has completed her look with white casual pants which are looking perfect on her. Following her husband’s look, the actor has also complimented her look with a pair of round glares and a black bag.

Deepika Padukone has worked really hard and has performed versatile roles for which she has been appreciated and praised as well, like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Cocktail, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and many more. The most amazing part about the actor is her grounded nature and her overly cute dimples which normally captures many hearts on social media. Deepika also launched her own website on her recent birthday post marriage and leaves no chance of astonishing her fans.

