Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s sartorial choices have hardly left the fans unimpressed. With her every outing, s eh continues to amp her style quotient. Be it her appearance with her husband Ranveer Singh or a solo one at a red carpet of mega event, she has always a notch a level higher in nailing the fashion game. Though her photograph in couture has made us go crazy but this time, it’s tad bit different. In a candid photograph, she looks comfortable yet stylish. In dark brown cargo pants and jacket she keeps her style at a level higher than her previous looks. She matched her whole outfit with the black shirt. Though her hair was tied in a loose ponytail. She wears sunglasses and black shoes which made her look charming.

This is not the only look which is gauging our attention. Earlier, there had been several casual and candid photos which had left us amazed with her beautiful looks. In all the photos, her clothing choice has suggested a comfortable and stylish wearing which has perfectly complemented her flawless and confident attitude.

Check out 5 photos from her Instagram:

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will appear together for a movie titled ’83, based on India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer Singh portrays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone plays the role of his wife Romi.

Post-wedding, this movie is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together last year. The couple previously had been co-starred together in the films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

