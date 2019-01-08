Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone's latest photoshoot is worth a watch! In the photos which have taken over the Internet, Deepika Padukone looks amazingly cute in a black and white long shrug with a white spaghetti and white shorts. Her expressions are unmissable and the photo is being loved by all her fans!

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone’s latest photoshoot is worth a watch! In the photos which have taken over the Internet, Deepika Padukone looks amazingly cute in a black and white long shrug with a white spaghetti and white shorts. Her expressions are unmissable and the photo is being loved by all her fans! Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Bollywood actresses. She recently got married to Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh.

They both got hitched in a beautiful ceremony in Laka Como, Italy and later threw a grand reception for their friends and family in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Deepika Padukone made her debut in the Indian film industry with Om Shanti Om and later became one of the most popular and highest paid actresses in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone has featured in blockbusters like Bajirao Mastani, Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, among many others. Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat in which she played to role of queen Padmavati.

Deepika Padukone has a crazy fan base across the globe and is one of the most adored Bollywood actresses.

