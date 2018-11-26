The Bajirao Mastani of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in Italy on November 15. The couple recently celebrated their union with a post-wedding bash organised by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani. in Mumbai. At the bash, the duo turned heads with their quirky style statement. Interestingly, Deepika's look for the night, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, reminded him of Frida Kahlo on acid.

After a dreamy wedding in Italy, Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on a party mode and are not ready to let go of their dancing shoes. Before the duo celebrates their union with their Bollywood and industry friends, they made heads turn at a private wedding bash organised by Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani at a five star hotel in Mumbai.

Before the event commenced, Ranveer Singh, in his usual element, broke the Internet with his quirky style. For the bash, Ranveer opted for a multicoloured kurta with kohl-rimmed eyes and left everyone speechless. As soon as Ranveer’s look went viral, fans couldn’t wait to see what Deepika will don for the big night. And we have to say that she did not disappoint at all. Taking a step away from her classy and elegant style, Deepika made a bold style statement in a floral lehenga.

Designed by none other than celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Deepika wore a lehenga with floral motifs designed all over it and had the classic Sabyasachi design embossed over the belt of the lehenga. To amp up her look, Deepika opted for a floral braided hairdo that made her look like a million bucks. However, it was Ranveer’s compliment that summarised our feelings for Deepika’s look perfectly.

In a video that is going viral on the fan pages of the duo, Ranveer Singh can be seen stating that Deepika has obliged him by donning such a quirky attire and she looks like Frida Kahlo on acid.

Have a look at the video here:

Post their wedding reception in Bengaluru, the duo will apparently organise a wedding reception in Mumbai on November 28 and December 1 respectively.

