Bollywood’s much-loved actress, Deepika Padukone has a perfect blend of elegance and style. Indeed over the past years she undergoes quite an evolution in terms of fashion. From the red carpet to Day look she displays her outstanding fashion sense.
By going through Deepika’s Instagram account we found out some of the regal outfits she ever wore. Indeed, the highlight in the photo was Deepika’s sharp features and smile with dimples. Being an avid social media user, the diva shares her every photo shoot on Instagram, from ethic to bossy lady outfits.
For the promotion of Chaapak, the diva did a photoshoot with the victim of an acid survivor, Laxmi Aggrawal, whose life and struggle have been displayed on the silver screen. It’s one of the best photos, we encountered, as it truly justifies the phrase, a picture speaks thousands of words.
Check the post here:
View this post on Instagram
Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career… Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat…and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means! #feminabeautyawards2020
In the photo, the duo wore a white t-shirt with denim and let hair loose. The two beauty in one frame was the sight to behold, as it gives a strong strong message that beauty cannot be judged with certain social parameters in fact it comes within. The picture reflects a lot more what it was shown, from beauty to the cruel side of society.
Check the post here:
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @feminaindia with @get_repost ・・・ Sisterhood is strength 🙌, and that’s what @deepikapadukone and @thelaxmiagarwal come together to show us. Here, presenting the bravehearts on Femina’s latest cover. Show ‘em love and send ‘em more power 💪 Editor: @tanyachaitanya27 Senior creative director: @meeteshtaneja Stylist: @shaleenanathani Coordinator: Swathi Mohandas (@doseoflavender) 📸: @thehouseofpixels @vaishnavpraveen Hair: @florianhurel Makeup: @sandhyashekar Outfit: Deepika: knit sweater and denims, @zaraindiaofficial; Laxmi: sweatshirt, @hm; denims, @zaraindiaofficial Accessories: Laxmi’s neckpiece, @stacfinejewellery #deepikapadukone #deepika #laxmiagarwal #feminacover #magazinecover #chhapaak #actors #artist #celeb #celebrity #celebrities #celebstyle #bollywood #films #movies #people #magazine #show #feminaindia
On the professional front, Deepika has various films lined up ahead, however, the shooting has been put on halt till the time nationwide lockdown ends. Before that, she shot for a film helmed by Shakun Batra.
View this post on Instagram
Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career… Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat…and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means! #feminabeautyawards2020