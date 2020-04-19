One of the versatile actresses of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is a pure charm as her beauty is irresistible. The Diva looks ethereal in one of the photoshoots with acid attack victim, Laxmi Aggarwal. The photo showcases style and power in one frame.

Bollywood’s much-loved actress, Deepika Padukone has a perfect blend of elegance and style. Indeed over the past years she undergoes quite an evolution in terms of fashion. From the red carpet to Day look she displays her outstanding fashion sense.

By going through Deepika’s Instagram account we found out some of the regal outfits she ever wore. Indeed, the highlight in the photo was Deepika’s sharp features and smile with dimples. Being an avid social media user, the diva shares her every photo shoot on Instagram, from ethic to bossy lady outfits.

For the promotion of Chaapak, the diva did a photoshoot with the victim of an acid survivor, Laxmi Aggrawal, whose life and struggle have been displayed on the silver screen. It’s one of the best photos, we encountered, as it truly justifies the phrase, a picture speaks thousands of words.

In the photo, the duo wore a white t-shirt with denim and let hair loose. The two beauty in one frame was the sight to behold, as it gives a strong strong message that beauty cannot be judged with certain social parameters in fact it comes within. The picture reflects a lot more what it was shown, from beauty to the cruel side of society.

On the professional front, Deepika has various films lined up ahead, however, the shooting has been put on halt till the time nationwide lockdown ends. Before that, she shot for a film helmed by Shakun Batra.

