Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone won hearts as Rani Padmavati in her last release Padmaavat. Nominated for the best actor in a leading role (female) at Filmfare Awards 2019, Deepika lost the award to Alia Bhatt who performed equally well in Raazi. Disappointed and miffed by the defeat, a fan page of Deepika expressed their anger in the comment section but it was Deepika's reply that won hearts.

There is no denying that Deepika Padukone is a fine actress. By portraying different shades of her personality on the big screen with utmost dedication, the actor is time and again proved that she is here to stay and rule the industry. Last year, Deepika fought all odds to play Rani Padmavati on-screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and it was undoubtedly one of her best performances till date. Deepika was also nominated for the best actor (female) award for Padmaavat at the recently-concluded Filmfare Awards 2019 but Alia Bhatt, who delivered an exceptional performance in Raazi, took home the winners trophy.

Miffed by the defeat, Deepika Padukone’s fans expressed their anger towards Filmfare. Arguing that Deepika deserved to win, the fan page said that Rani Padmavati was one of her most toughest and most challenging roles and definitely deserved some recognition. It was further emphasised that if Filmfare could declare a tie between Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana, then they could also declare a tie between Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Responding to the comment, Deepika apologised for letting them down and promised to work harder than before. Her reply to her fans proves why she is considered as the reigning queen of Bollywood and hearts.

After the blockbuster success of Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Raazi director Meghna Gulzar’s next Chhapaak. In the film, Deepika will be seen essaying the role of an acid attack survivor. The makers of the film unveiled the first look of the actor from the film and it is taking social media by storm. Introducing herself as Malti, Deepika said that it is one character that will stay with her forever.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak will be bankrolled by Deepika Padukone and Fox Star Studios. In the film, Vikrant Massey has been signed opposite Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on January 10, 2020, and will clash with Ajay Devgn’s film Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More