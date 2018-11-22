Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Bengaluru reception: Bollywood's most adorable couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Wednesday had their first India reception which was attended by many renowned people including former Indian cricketers Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Bengaluru reception: Bollywood’s most adorable couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Wednesday had their first India reception which was attended by many renowned people including former Indian cricketers Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid. The couple had returned from Italy after their wedding ceremony on Tuesday evening. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had planned their Italy wedding in two different styles. The couple planned two different wedding ceremonies which took place on November 14 and 15 at the picturesque location, Lake Como in Italy.

Following their marriage, the couple was being extremely awaited by their fans in India to witness their first glimpse after getting married. Finally one of the most loved celebrity couples hosted one of their three expected India receptions, the first one held in Bengaluru which is Deepika’s home-town. While a lot is being said about DeepVeer’s Bengaluru reception, one of the most talked thing which became viral on social media was the resemblance and comparing of Deepika Padukone’s dress on her reception with Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma.

Tweeple did not leave anything including from Deepika Padukone’s Saree to her necklace, compared everything with Anushka Sharma’s outfit which the actress had wore during her wedding reception in Delhi.

The tweeple did not miss to compare Anushka Sharma’s simple parted hairstyle with a bun just like what Deepika Padukone was sporting with today neither they missed her elegant polka style diamond jewellery with Anushka Sharma’s attractive diamond choker and jhumkas labelling Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry.

This was not the first time when both the celebrities wedding styles and other conducts have been compared. Earlier also, the idea of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone having their marriage in Italy just like Virushka had planned was compared. Both the couple choosing the same wedding planner, social media policy and now several wedding receptions in India when they have finally come back.

