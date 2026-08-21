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Home > Entertainment News > Deepika Padukone’s Spirit Exit Takes A New Turn; Producer Claims 10% Profit Share Demand, Story Details Were Leaked

Deepika Padukone’s Spirit Exit Takes A New Turn; Producer Claims 10% Profit Share Demand, Story Details Were Leaked

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit is back in the spotlight. Producer Pranay Reddy Vanga has now claimed that remuneration, scheduling and a proposed 10% profit share were among the reasons the two sides could not reach an agreement.

Deepika Padukone (Photo:X)
Deepika Padukone (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 17:23 IST

What began as a reported disagreement over Deepika Padukone’s working hours has now taken another turn. Pranay Reddy Vanga, brother of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and a producer on Spirit, has said negotiations with Deepika continued for nearly a year and a half before falling apart. Speaking to NTV Telugu, Pranay said remuneration and scheduling were among the key issues. He further claimed that Deepika sought a 10% share of the film’s profits in addition to her remuneration.

According to Pranay, the issue was not simply about increasing the actor’s fee by a few crore. The producers had to consider the economics of the entire project, and they ultimately felt the proposed terms did not work for the film.

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Producer Alleges Spirit Details Were Leaked

Pranay also made a more serious allegation, claiming that confidential information about Spirit began appearing publicly once the team started looking at other actresses. He alleged that details about the story and Deepika’s character had been discussed privately and should not have been made public. These are the producer’s allegations; Deepika Padukone has not publicly confirmed them.

The remarks have also revived interest in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cryptic 2025 social media post, in which the filmmaker had accused an unnamed actor of breaking his trust and revealing details of a story he had narrated privately.

Deepika Had Defended Her 8-Hour Workday

The dispute over Spirit had previously been dominated by reports that Deepika wanted an eight-hour workday. The actor later addressed the criticism herself, arguing that an eight-hour shift was hardly an unreasonable demand and pointing out that several male actors had worked similar hours without facing the same scrutiny.

Deepika has also spoken more broadly about the need to rethink overwork in the film industry, saying that burnout should not be mistaken for commitment.

Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika In Spirit

Following Deepika’s departure, Triptii Dimri came on board as the female lead opposite Prabhas. Dimri had previously worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Animal. Spirit marks Vanga’s collaboration with Prabhas and his second film with T-Series after Animal. The film is currently scheduled for theatrical release on March 5, 2027, with the makers having previously reiterated that the date remains unchanged.

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Deepika Padukone’s Spirit Exit Takes A New Turn; Producer Claims 10% Profit Share Demand, Story Details Were Leaked
Tags: deepika padukonePranay Reddy Vangaspirit

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Deepika Padukone’s Spirit Exit Takes A New Turn; Producer Claims 10% Profit Share Demand, Story Details Were Leaked

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Deepika Padukone’s Spirit Exit Takes A New Turn; Producer Claims 10% Profit Share Demand, Story Details Were Leaked
Deepika Padukone’s Spirit Exit Takes A New Turn; Producer Claims 10% Profit Share Demand, Story Details Were Leaked
Deepika Padukone’s Spirit Exit Takes A New Turn; Producer Claims 10% Profit Share Demand, Story Details Were Leaked
Deepika Padukone’s Spirit Exit Takes A New Turn; Producer Claims 10% Profit Share Demand, Story Details Were Leaked

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