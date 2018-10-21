Finally, it is confirmed! B-town's most loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are getting married on November 14. Taking to their respective Twitter handles, Ranveer and Deepika posted a picture confirming that the duo will tie the knot on November 14 and November 15.

Well, there is no need to keep calm as it is Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding. Twitterati is busy expressing their excitement over the microblogging site and the joy is popping out via their comments. Here are some of the tweets from tweeple trying to express their happiness over the Twitter. Well, we know that is a bit hard to believe, but let’s face it, the couple is getting married finally!

Wow great news. May god fulfill all your dreams & you continue to live happily there after. God bless — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) October 21, 2018

Congrats you two. I’ll be curled up bawling in a corner until November 15th. May all the love and happiness continue to be showered down on you and your future 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9MyfT5cK9f — Doe (@doepikapadukone) October 21, 2018

The couple has not revealed the venue for the wedding, however, the duo is soon to address a press conference in Mumbai on Monday together. Before Ranveer Singh, Deepika was dating Ranbir Kapoor. It has been said that the duo fell in love on the sets of Ramleela. Ranveer and Deepika have worked together in multiple films including, Ramleela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Finding Fanny. Currently, as per reports, the duo is chilling in the Maldives.

Well, the wedding is not too far and it seems that the families of the couple need to buckle up as there are not too many days left. And not to forget, it is definitely not the time when we should keep calm.

