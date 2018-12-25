In the videos, DeepVeer can be seen tripping with each other and it seems that nothing can stop them from dancing their hearts out. The PDA has reached the maximum level and the videos will definitely leave you with a desire to shake a leg like them. One just can't get over these two hopping together in joy at every celebrity wedding that has taken place in the B-town in the past month.

Every single celebrity wedding that took place this year had one thing in common, any guesses for that? If you are guessing between great food and expensive booze, then there was something better than both of these. It was indeed newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who together have given a bit of what we would all have done at our friend’s wedding. The most celebrated couple of the B-town was seen setting the dance floor on fire with their dance moves. One just can’t get over these two hopping together in joy at every celebrity wedding that has taken place in the B-town in the past month.

Now, the duo took part in Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Mumbai wedding reception and once again they won millions of hearts. A series of videos that have surfaced on several social media platforms feature the two stealing the limelight from Kapil and Ginni. In the videos, DeepVeer can be seen tripping with each other and it seems that nothing can stop them from dancing their hearts out. The PDA has reached the maximum level and the videos will definitely leave you with a desire to shake a leg like them. Take a look:

Besides DeepVeer, Anil Kapoor, Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Farah Khan, Sohail Khan, Krishna Abhishek, Kashmira Shah and Sohail Khan took part in Kapil and Ginni’s grand bash.

