Good news for all the fans of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh! One of the hottest couples in Bollywood is soon going to tie the knot in November. Check out some of the most candid and beautiful pictures of the lovebirds together till date.

One of the hottest couple of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has just announced that they are getting hitched in the month of November. According to the latest reports, the lovebirds have confirmed the dates of their wedding. The A-listers of Bollywood, Deepika and Ranveer started their love story on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela. The couple is soon to become husband and wife officially.

As per reports in a leading daily, Deepika Padukone has officially announced the dates on her Twitter handle where she shared a written confirmation about their wedding, The card read, “With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018.

We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.

Lots of love,

Deepika and Ranveer”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been seen together at various occasions, including parties and award functions where both have been photographed by the Paparazzi. Since the news of their dating came to light, the Paparazzi have left no stone unturned in capturing their most candid and beautiful pictures. Here are some of the most candid photos of the couple who is set to tie the knot for love.

